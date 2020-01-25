First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.75

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and traded as high as $20.75. First National shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 685 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter. First National had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 16.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in First National during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in First National by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its stake in First National by 0.9% in the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 284,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

