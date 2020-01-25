First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.75

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2020

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and traded as high as $20.75. First National shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 685 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter. First National had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 16.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in First National during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in First National by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its stake in First National by 0.9% in the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 284,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit