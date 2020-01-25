Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,227 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in F. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Ford Motor by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 19,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

F stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

