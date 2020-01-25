Forterra (LON:FORT) Given New GBX 340 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Forterra (LON:FORT) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.47) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.74) target price (up from GBX 325 ($4.28)) on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Forterra to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 258 ($3.39) to GBX 337 ($4.43) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 342.83 ($4.51).

Shares of FORT stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 339.50 ($4.47). 181,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,467. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 335.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Forterra has a 12-month low of GBX 244.50 ($3.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $680.50 million and a P/E ratio of 12.72.

In related news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total value of £22,542 ($29,652.72).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

