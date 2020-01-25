Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Stake Raised by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after acquiring an additional 643,494 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 624,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,174.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after buying an additional 348,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FMS. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

NYSE:FMS opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 9.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

