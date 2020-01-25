Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) to post sales of $51.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.74 million to $51.81 million. Front Yard Residential reported sales of $54.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full year sales of $206.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.69 million to $206.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $222.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Front Yard Residential.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 30.66%.

RESI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE RESI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 113,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,363. The firm has a market cap of $609.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.31. Front Yard Residential has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

