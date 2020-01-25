Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 243.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Front Yard Residential were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 331.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 660,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 25,982 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,575,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RESI opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.48 million, a PE ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $13.28.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.71). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RESI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

