Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Trading Down 6%

Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $11.28, 3,337,844 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 1,697,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Several analysts have commented on FRO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 110,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.06% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

