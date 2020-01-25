FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Down 14.6%

FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) shares were down 14.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.75, approximately 1,311,653 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 545,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on FTS International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Capital One Financial downgraded FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. FTS International had a positive return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTS International Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTSI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FTS International by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,951,000 after acquiring an additional 191,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FTS International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,318,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after acquiring an additional 131,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FTS International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FTS International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FTS International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

FTS International Company Profile (NYSE:FTSI)

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

