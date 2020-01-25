Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €35.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €35.60 ($41.40) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FPE. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.05 ($43.08).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €38.00 ($44.19) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.79. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.