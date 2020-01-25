Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $1,890,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULTA traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $272.98. 785,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,224. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $222.00 and a one year high of $368.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.94. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.09.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

