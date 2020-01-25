Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after purchasing an additional 688,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 484,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 420.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after acquiring an additional 456,072 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 354,900 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter valued at about $27,531,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 price target on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of IR stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,949. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $138.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average is $125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $876,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $961,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,075 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

