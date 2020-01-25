Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock worth $9,503,088. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

Anthem stock traded down $7.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $297.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,380. The firm has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.53 and a 200 day moving average of $278.46.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

