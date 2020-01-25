Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 786 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 92,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Paypal by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Paypal by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 13,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.35.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

