GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.50-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.24. GATX also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Get GATX alerts:

NYSE:GATX opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. GATX has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 11.06%. GATX’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GATX will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.