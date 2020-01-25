GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.50-5.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.24. GATX also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of GATX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GATX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.00.
NYSE:GATX opened at $81.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. GATX has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63.
About GATX
GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.
