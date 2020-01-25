Gifto (GTO) Price Tops $0.0121 on Major Exchanges

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Gifto token can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Coinnest, CPDAX and CoinTiger. Gifto has a total market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $832,730.00 worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gifto has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Coinnest, CPDAX, BiteBTC, Bithumb, Allbit, OKEx, Bibox, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

