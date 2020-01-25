GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. 36,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,129. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.15.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

