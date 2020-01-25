Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) CFO Eric R. Ludwig Sells 68,334 Shares of Stock

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $6.28 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,027,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens lowered Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

