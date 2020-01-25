Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) to report sales of $206.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.01 million to $213.40 million. Gogo posted sales of $217.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $820.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.42 million to $827.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $871.80 million, with estimates ranging from $833.61 million to $947.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOGO. BidaskClub lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $70,608.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

GOGO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,809. Gogo has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $7.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $464.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

