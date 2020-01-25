Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $21.00 price target on Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,913,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,412. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.90. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 111.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Golar LNG by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 968,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,900,000 after buying an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 571,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 81,724 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 52,174 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

