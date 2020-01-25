GoldCoin (GLC) Trading Down 55.6% This Week

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. GoldCoin has a market cap of $416,613.00 and $457.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded down 55.6% against the dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00643591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007973 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034445 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000574 BTC.

GoldCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org

GoldCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

