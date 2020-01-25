Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOGL. Danske upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Pareto Securities cut Golden Ocean Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,810. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $673.15 million, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $219.34 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 192.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,676,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,790 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,350,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,356,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 127.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 857,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2,751.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 767,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.