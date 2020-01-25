Goldman Sachs Group Trims Petrofac (LON:PFC) Target Price to GBX 483

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price objective trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 508 ($6.68) to GBX 483 ($6.35) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Petrofac to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 595 ($7.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oddo Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 383 ($5.04) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Petrofac from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 510.08 ($6.71).

Shares of PFC stock opened at GBX 357.60 ($4.70) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 383.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 399.92. Petrofac has a one year low of GBX 367.60 ($4.84) and a one year high of GBX 562 ($7.39).

In other news, insider George J. Pierson bought 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 394 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £5,003.80 ($6,582.22).

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

