Guider Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,864.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. Guider has a market cap of $13,864.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar. One Guider token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $464.52 or 0.05534010 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026507 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00127864 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020007 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033503 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

