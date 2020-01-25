Gulden 1-Day Volume Tops $14,367.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges including GuldenTrader, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Nocks. Gulden has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $14,367.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 504,411,867 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, GuldenTrader, Nocks and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

