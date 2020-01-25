H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get H & R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB opened at $23.94 on Friday. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H & R Block will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of H & R Block in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in H & R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in H & R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in H & R Block by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.