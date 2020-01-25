Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $709.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report $709.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $710.00 million and the lowest is $708.61 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $697.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $755.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

HA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie set a $27.00 target price on Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 5.5% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 12,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 11.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Hawaiian by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Hawaiian by 11.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Hawaiian by 24.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. 823,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,431. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

