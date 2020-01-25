HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Earnings Results

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $739.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. HB Fuller updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.15-3.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.15-3.35 EPS.

FUL stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. HB Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $39.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $2,884,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,710 shares of company stock worth $3,916,045 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

