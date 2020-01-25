HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup raised shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price target on shares of HB Fuller and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of FUL stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,435. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. HB Fuller has a one year low of $39.22 and a one year high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HB Fuller will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $83,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 8,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $430,913.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,979.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,710 shares of company stock worth $3,916,045. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 19.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HB Fuller in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 18.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

