HBZ coin Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (HBZ)

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One HBZ coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Bitlish, Exmo and HitBTC. During the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HBZ coin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $19,872.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HBZ coin

HBZ is a token. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. The official message board for HBZ coin is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial . The official website for HBZ coin is www.hbzcoin.com/# . HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin . The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

Buying and Selling HBZ coin

HBZ coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitlish, Exmo and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HBZ coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

