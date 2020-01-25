Head-To-Head Contrast: Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) versus VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) and VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

0.2% of Jaguar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of VERONA PHARMA P/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Jaguar Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Jaguar Health has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VERONA PHARMA P/S has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Health and VERONA PHARMA P/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Health -771.25% -675.03% -94.64% VERONA PHARMA P/S N/A -50.99% -42.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jaguar Health and VERONA PHARMA P/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 VERONA PHARMA P/S 0 0 3 0 3.00

Jaguar Health currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 510.56%. Given VERONA PHARMA P/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VERONA PHARMA P/S is more favorable than Jaguar Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Health and VERONA PHARMA P/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Health $4.42 million 9.26 -$32.15 million ($158.74) -0.01 VERONA PHARMA P/S N/A N/A -$26.56 million ($2.02) -3.00

VERONA PHARMA P/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jaguar Health. VERONA PHARMA P/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VERONA PHARMA P/S beats Jaguar Health on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc., a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. Its human health product pipelines include Mytesi, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cancer therapy-related diarrhea, as well as for the supportive care for inflammatory bowel disease; formulation of crofelemer that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, congenital diarrheal disorders, and irritable bowel syndrome – diarrhea predominant diseases; and SB-300, a second-generation anti-secretory agent for multiple indications, including cholera. The company's animal health product candidates comprise Canalevia, an animal prescription drug product candidate intended for treatment of various forms of diarrhea in dogs; and Equilevia is Jaguar's non-prescription product for total gut health in equine athletes. In addition, the company's products include Neonorm Calf and Neonorm Foal. Jaguar Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis. Verona Pharma plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.