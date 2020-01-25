Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €1.35 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €1.35 ($1.57) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €1.10 ($1.28) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.26 ($1.47) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €1.50 ($1.74) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Independent Research set a €1.40 ($1.63) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €1.27 ($1.48).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock opened at €0.92 ($1.07) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €1.14. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a twelve month low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of €2.13 ($2.48). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62. The company has a market cap of $256.17 million and a PE ratio of 27.06.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

