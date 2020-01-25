HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded HighPoint Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of HighPoint Resources stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.17. 746,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $279.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. HighPoint Resources has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.11.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.52 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 29.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HighPoint Resources will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 133.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the first quarter worth $25,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 37.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 354,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

