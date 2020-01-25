Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) PT Lowered to GBX 2,240 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,310 ($30.39) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HIK has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC reissued a reduce rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,853.33 ($24.38).

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,965.50 ($25.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,955.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,950.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

