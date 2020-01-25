Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Releases Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.14-1.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $699.916-707.058 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.04 million.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.50-5.56 EPS.

Hill-Rom stock traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $93.88 and a 52 week high of $117.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.63.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.60.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

