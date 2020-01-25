Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

