Hollencrest Capital Management Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $83.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

