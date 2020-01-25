Horizen (ZEN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $81.67 million and $1.07 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $9.86 or 0.00117732 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, COSS, Bittrex and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00597986 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00120442 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000932 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001290 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,280,500 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, COSS, DragonEX, Bittrex, OKEx, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Upbit, Binance and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

