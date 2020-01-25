Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOSS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €54.16 ($62.97).

Shares of BOSS opened at €45.14 ($52.49) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a fifty-two week high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

