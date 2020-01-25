Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOSS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €54.16 ($62.97).

Shares of BOSS opened at €45.14 ($52.49) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.37. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a fifty-two week high of €67.30 ($78.26).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

