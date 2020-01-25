Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at Raymond James

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.98.

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.72. 18,479,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,555,730. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,106.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $105,445.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,985,000 after purchasing an additional 603,746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,735,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,966,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,685,000 after purchasing an additional 181,332 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6,315.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,950,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,374,000 after purchasing an additional 227,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

