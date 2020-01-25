Huntington National Bank Invests $28,000 in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the first quarter valued at about $3,492,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 17.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty in the second quarter valued at about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other GCI Liberty news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 16,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total value of $1,157,300.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at $78,046,905.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $2,191,029.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,080,490.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

GLIBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded GCI Liberty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.38. GCI Liberty Inc has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $74.31.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $227.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 56.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

