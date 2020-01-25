Huntington National Bank Lowers Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 14.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 46,170 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $177,656.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $100,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,533 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $49.41 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.