HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Receives $26.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

A number of research firms have commented on HUYA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 3,459,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,810,825. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.81. HUYA had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HUYA by 28.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in HUYA by 24.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter valued at $659,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HUYA in the second quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HUYA by 2,989.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,797,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,557,000 after buying an additional 4,642,652 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

