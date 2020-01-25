Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

HYVE stock opened at GBX 102.20 ($1.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $757.93 million and a P/E ratio of -113.56. Hyve Group has a 1 year low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.36.

Hyve Group Company Profile

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

