Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hyve Group (LON:HYVE)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

HYVE stock opened at GBX 102.20 ($1.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $757.93 million and a P/E ratio of -113.56. Hyve Group has a 1 year low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 108 ($1.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.36.

Hyve Group Plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

