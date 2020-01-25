IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 1,380 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 543.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,807,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,045,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Omnicom Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,909,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,303,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.