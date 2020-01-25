IFP Advisors Inc Has $138,000 Holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 77.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,649,000 after acquiring an additional 602,653 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 381.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after acquiring an additional 375,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 23.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,238,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,769,000 after acquiring an additional 232,679 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,100,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,590,000 after acquiring an additional 183,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,305,000 after acquiring an additional 140,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of SJI opened at $31.47 on Friday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.51%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

