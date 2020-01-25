IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,037,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,077,000 after buying an additional 508,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,425,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,677,000 after buying an additional 157,222 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,378,000 after buying an additional 111,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,369,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,435,000 after buying an additional 101,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $48.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78. Sanofi SA has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.