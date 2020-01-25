IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $127,000 Investment in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 1.29% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 1,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCEF opened at $19.85 on Friday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

