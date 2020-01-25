IG Group (LON:IGG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 719 ($9.46).

IGG opened at GBX 700.80 ($9.22) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 689.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 624.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 16.37. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

