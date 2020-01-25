IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Market Capitalization Hits $1.33 Million

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Kucoin, HitBTC and DDEX. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $4,932.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.46 or 0.05500393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026509 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00128076 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020106 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033588 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, Cashierest, OEX, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinTiger, Allbit, HitBTC, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.