Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) PT Raised to $83.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.81.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.74. 1,297,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Incyte has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $551.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 10,576 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $890,076.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,610.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,436 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 984.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 75,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Incyte by 69.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Incyte by 180.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Incyte by 2.4% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 54,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

